28 bikes impounded in rash driving case in New Delhi area

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended a group of bikers for allegedly being engaged in reckless driving, an officer said on Wednesday.

Police said that in the early hours of Wednesday, the staff of Parliament Street and Kartavya Path apprehended a group of bikers driving recklessly in the New Delhi area.

"It was 3.30 am, the patrolling staff spotted a group of bikers driving in rash and negligent manner. He alerted other staff on night patrol and 28 two-wheelers along with their riders were apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

Police have filed an FIR against them, he said.