28 blackbucks die in Belagavi zoo in two days

Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 15 (PTI) Twenty eight blackbucks have died under mysterious circumstances in the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo in Belagavi, in the past three days, a zoo official said on Saturday.

According to the Assistant Conservator of Forest Nagaraj Balhasuri, eight blackbucks died two days ago while 20 died on Saturday.

He said the veterinary doctor at the zoo suspected that they died due to a bacterial infection though actual cause is yet to be ascertained.

"We have sent the viscera sample to the authorities at Bannerghatta Zoological Park in Bengaluru to find out the reason behind the death," Bale told reporters. PTI GMS ROH