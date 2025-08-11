28 girl students of various govt schools of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum visit ISRO facility

Jamshedpur, Aug 11 (PTI) A batch of 28 girl students of government-run schools of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday visited ISRO's Satish Dhawan Satellite Centre in Shriharikota as part of an academic tour.

The tour of the students, selected through the science olympiad, was filled with knowledge, experience and inspiration, an official statement said.

The students expressed gratitude towards Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the East Singhbhum district administration for organising such a tour.

The students of various government institutes, including Kasturba Gandhi Girls School and Ashram Residential School, witnessed the new world of science during "Knowledge tour from East Singhbhum to ISRO", the statement said.

The girls gained in-depth knowledge of space launches, satellite construction and cutting-edge technology.

The tour began with a visit to Mission Control Centre, where they witnessed the process of satellite launch and various control systems, besides real-time data monitoring.

Later, they inspected the launchpad complex, where they learnt about the positioning of rockets, fuelling and the preparedness needed before the launch.

They were also informed about the installation of various sensors, communication devices and solar panels in satellites to carry out tests, it stated.

Experts explained to the visiting students various technical challenges and achievements during major space missions such as Chandrayan and Gaganyan.

The students were also shown prototypes of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and robotics.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi said the experience of the students was not only a study excursion but an opportunity to give wings to their dreams.