28 girls among 39 missing children reunited with families in Delhi's Rohini in Jan-Feb

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Thirty-nine missing children, including 28 girls, have been reunited with their families in Delhi's Rohini between January 1 and February 28, an official said on Wednesday.

According to police, the children were reunited with their families in Aman Vihar, Prem Nagar, Kanjhawala, Begumpur, KNK Marg, Prashant Vihar, Budh Vihar, North Rohini, and Vijay Vihar area of Rohini.

"The local police immediately launched a massive search operation in order to trace the missing and kidnapped children as soon as the incident was reported," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said.

Hundreds of CCTV cameras were checked and photographs of the kidnapped children and suspects were shown at the auto and e-rickshaw stands, to bus drivers and conductors to trace their movement, he added.

The officer further said that local informers were roped in the search operation and nearby police stations and hospitals were also informed about the incident.

Five children, including three girls, between the age of 14 and 17 years, were rescued in the Aman Vihar area; six, including four girls, between 12 and 16 in the Prem Nagar area; seven, including six girls, between 11 and 17 in Kanjhawala and four, including two girls, between 11 and 17 in Begumpur, he said.

The officer added that two children, including a girl, between 15 and 16 years were rescued in KNK Marg area; two girls between 14 and 15 years in Prashant Vihar; seven, including five girls, between 12 and 17 in Budh Vihar; a 15-year-old girl in North Rohini and five, including four girls, between 13 and 16 years were rescued in Vijay Vihar area. PTI SSJ BM BM MNK MNK