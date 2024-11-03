28 IAS officers transferred in Haryana; new Municipal Commissioner for Gurugram

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday transferred 28 IAS officers including 10 deputy commissioners with immediate effect, according to an official order.

Advertisment

Senior IAS officer C G Rajini Kaanthan has been transferred as secretary to government, Haryana, Finance department.

Yash Garg has been posted as Director, Industries and Commerce while Ashok Kumar Garg has been given the charge of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

Rajesh Jogpal has been posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies while Dhirendra Khadgata has been given the charge of Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak and special secretary, environment, forests and wildlife.

Advertisment

Dharmender Singh has been posted as district municipal commissioner, Rohtak while Ram Kumar Singh has been given the charge of special secretary to revenue and disaster management and irrigation and water resources.

Ajay Kumar has been posted as deputy commissioner (DC), Gurugram while Pradeep Dahiya goes as DC, Jhajjar, according to the order.

Munish Sharma has been posted as DC, Charkhi Dadri while Anish Yadav has been given the charge of DC, Hisar.

Advertisment

Monika Gupta goes as DC, Panchkula, Prashant Panwar as DC, Nuh, Preeti as DC, Kaithal and Neha Singh as DC, Kurukshetra.

Vivek Bharti has been posted as DC, Mahendragarh while Vaishali Sharma has been given the post of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Karnal.

Niraj has been posted as district Municipal Commissioner, Hisar while Anand Kumar Sharma goes as additional deputy commissioner, Mahendragarh.

Advertisment

Renu Sogan has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Manesar while Brahmjeet Singh Rangi has been shifted as district municipal commissioner, Panipat, as per the order.