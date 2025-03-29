28 IEDs recovered from Jharkhand village, defused

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Mar 29 (PTI) Security forces have recovered 28 IEDs from a forest area in a Maoist-hit village in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

A total of 23 detonators and other explosives were also seized from a Maoist hideout in the area on Friday during a combing operation, he said.

In the course of the operation, a joint team of security forces detected the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted in Jimkiekir village in Tonto police station area, the officer said.

The IEDs were defused by a bomb disposal squad on the spot, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The team also seized gunpowder along with the detonators from the Maoist dump, police said. PTI BS RBT