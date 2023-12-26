28 injured in road accident in UP’s Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Twenty-eight passengers were injured when a roadways bus collided head-on with a truck on the Bareilly-Pilibhit national highway on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened near Sithra village. After the collision, a minivan also rammed into the bus, they said.

According to the police, due to dense fog in the Hafizganj police station area at around 7 am, even a distance of 15 metres was not visible.

The bus from Pilibhit depot was going to Bareilly, they said.

The bus-truck collision happened due to fog, and the minivan coming behind the truck rammed into the bus, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that passersby informed the police about the accident. A team reached the spot and sent the injured to the city for treatment.

It is being said that 20 passengers travelling in the roadways bus and eight people sitting in the minivan were injured in the accident.

Police said that the condition of four persons travelling in the minivan are critical. They were going from Bareilly to Pilibhit. PTI COR NAV NB NB