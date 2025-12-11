28 Japanese companies meet Karnataka govt, explore GCC expansion opportunities

Bengaluru, Dec 11 (PTI) Karnataka’s Department of IT and BT on Thursday hosted a delegation of 28 leading Japanese companies here as they explored opportunities to expand their Global Capability Centre presence in the state, officials said.

The delegation included top Japanese and multinational corporations, along with representatives from JETRO (Japan External Trade Organisation) and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

According to a statement, the mission is in Bengaluru for a three-day immersion programme to understand the state’s technology strengths firsthand through visits to Japanese and global GCCs, interactions with startups, and engagements with academic institutions such as the IISc.

During the session, the IT/BT Department highlighted Karnataka’s technology ecosystem, deep engineering and R&D talent pool, and its leadership in semiconductors, AI, advanced engineering, and digital technologies.

Officials also briefed the delegates on the Karnataka GCC Policy, which offers targeted incentives for companies at different stages of growth, and assured full facilitation support for firms looking to set up or expand GCC operations in the state.

Representatives from Fujifilm, Resonac, and Mitsubishi Electric made presentations outlining their interest areas and potential collaboration with Karnataka across electronics, semiconductor materials, digital engineering, R&D, and advanced manufacturing, the statement said.

Speaking at the meeting, Manjula N, Secretary, Department of IT & BT, emphasised Karnataka’s longstanding relationship with Japan and the state’s readiness to support Japanese companies.

“Japan has been a trusted partner to Karnataka for decades, and the state’s strong technology ecosystem and semiconductor expertise make it an ideal destination for Japanese GCCs. Our policies are stable and supportive of long-term growth,” she said. PTI AMP SSK