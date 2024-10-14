2.8 lakh light motor vehicles to benefit from Maharashtra govt's toll waiver daily

Mumbai: As many as 2.8 lakh vehicles on average are likely to benefit from the toll waiver announced by the Maharashtra government for entry points to Mumbai daily, an official said on Monday.

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Eknath Shinde-led state government has announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai.

The toll waiver will come into force from midnight on Monday.

An official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said every day, 3.6 lakh vehicles pass through the five toll booths located on LBS Road and Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge, Western Express Highway at Dahisar and Vashi Creek Brigade.

"Of the total 3.6 lakh vehicles to pass these five toll plazas to enter the city, on an average 2.8 lakh are light motor vehicles," the official said.

However, a transporters' body, while welcoming the government's decision, accused it of giving stepmotherly treatment to the fraternity.

"As a member of the transport fraternity, it pains me to witness the stepmotherly treatment given to this sector, which plays a crucial role in providing essential services to the people of Mumbai," said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman of the All India Motor Transport Congress's core committee.

He demanded that the toll waiver be extended to commercial vehicle operators and reiterated the demand to abolish border checkposts.

"Implementing the removal of these posts in Maharashtra would have had a positive impact on the transport fraternity, both in the state and across India," Singh said.