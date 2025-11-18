28 Maoists detained in Andhra due to alleged links with slain commander

Amaravati, Nov 18 (PTI) Twenty-eight suspected Maoists were taken into custody by the police near Vijayawada on Tuesday due to their alleged links to slain top Maoist commander Madivi Hidma.
Six Maoists were killed in an Exchange of Fire (EoF) with security personnel in Maredumilli mandal of Alluri Seetharam Raju district this morning.
Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidya Sagar Naidu said nine of the 28 detained suspected Maoists were allegedly linked to Hidma and worked as security guards of Tippiri Tirupati (Devji).
“We detained 28 members associated with slain Maoist leader Hidma in coordinated operations across Krishna district and took them into custody,” Naidu told reporters.
He said intelligence inputs indicated that Hidma’s battalion members had taken shelter near Autonagar area of Krishna district, prompting a joint police operation.
The SP said those detained had reportedly crossed into Krishna district from Chhattisgarh.
Kakinada SP G Bindu Madhav said two women Maoists were arrested following targeted operations in the district based on specific intelligence inputs received.
“We apprehended the two women after confirming their movement through inputs from intelligence, and both are being questioned to determine their roles in Maoist activities,” Madhav added. PTI MS STH ROH