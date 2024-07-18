28 people stranded in flood waters rescued in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Disaster management personnel on Thursday rescued 28 people, who were stranded in agricultural lands, with the help of two helicopters in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district due to flooding by a rivulet following heavy rains.

The process of shifting 20 more people to safe places was in progress on Thursday night, an official release said.

The rescue teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state government were engaged in relief and rehabilitation activities, it said.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a teleconference with the district Collector, SP and senior officials of the irrigation department on the relief measures on the incident of farmers getting trapped in flood waters following flooding by the rivulet Peddavagu.

During the teleconference, the Chief Secretary said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issued clear instructions that there should be no loss of life under any circumstances.

"The district Collector said 28 people who were trapped in the agricultural lands were immediately rescued by the revenue and disaster management department teams with the help of two helicopters," the release said.

The district collector also said that the process of shifting people from several villages to the relief camps would continue.

The Chief Secretary stressed on saving human lives and the willingness of the government to provide any kind of assistance from Hyderabad to carry out the relief measures.

DGP Jitender said the police force has been directed to take part in relief activities due to heavy rains and floods.