28 stolen vehicles seized, gang of five held for thefts in Thane district

Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) The police have seized 28 stolen vehicles and arrested five persons part of a gang involved in thefts in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

With these arrests, the police solved 26 vehicle theft cases registered at different police stations in Thane city, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane Rural, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said the Crime Branch's Unit-2 (Bhiwandi) and Unit-3 (Kalyan) jointly conducted this operation.

The accused, Atul Suresh Khandale (24), Shekhar Govardhan Pawar (30), Akash Machhindra Nasargandh (30), Ghazi Lakir Hussain (19) and Mushtaq Istiyaq Ansari (31), allegedly stole vehicles from different places and then disposed of them, he said. PTI COR ARU