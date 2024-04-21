28-year-old copper thief kills teen partner in crime, hangs self on cell phone tower

Hyderabad, Apr 21 (PTI) A man in Sangareddy district of Telangana allegedly killed a teenager and later climbed a cell phone tower, from where he hanged himself using some wires, police said on Sunday.

The man (28) and the teenager (15) worked in a scrap shop where they stole copper, according to the police.

A dispute arose between them over sharing the money made from selling off the stolen copper, following which the accused killed the teenager by strangling him, and dumped him in a water body on Saturday night.

He then climbed a cell phone tower on Sunday and confessed to killing the teenager.

The boy's body was later recovered.

Efforts to make the accused get down from the cell phone tower went in vain, and he committed suicide, hanging by some wires, police said. PTI SJR SJR ANE