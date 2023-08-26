28-year-old kanwariya killed, 12 injured as mini-truck overturns in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A kanwariya was killed and 12 others injured on Friday after their mini-truck overturned here, police said.

SHO of Nagina police station Ravinder Vashishta said on Friday evening, around 33 kanwariyas from Kandra Koti village in Bareilly district were returning after taking water from Haridwar, when near Gauspur tri-section, their mini-truck overturned.

Maheshpal (28) was killed in the accident after he came under a generator while 12 others were injured he said.