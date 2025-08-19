Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) A 28-year-old man has been arrested for passing indecent comment against a female neighbour here, a police officer said on Tuesday.
A search has been launched for his absconding brother, who is a co-accused in the case, he said.
Gautampalli Station House Officer Ratnesh Singh said the arrested accused was Sunil Rawat, a resident of Jiamau locality in Lucknow.
"On Sunday, Sunil and his brother passed indecent comments on their female neighbour. Subsequently, a case has been registered against them under Sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," Singh said.
He said that Sunil was arrested on Sunday, while his brother is absconding. PTI NAV RUK RUK
28-year-old man held for passing indecent comments on female neighbour
