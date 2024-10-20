28-year-old man killed in road accident in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died in a head-on collision between a van and an e-rickshaw in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

According to police, e-rickshaw driver Dharmendra Kumar (28), a resident of Musafirkhana, was hit by the van head-on near the Chandapur village on the Sultanpur-Lucknow Highway on Saturday night, due to which he died on the spot.

SHO of the Musafirkhana police station Vivek Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and police have seized the van. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK