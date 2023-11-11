28-year-old private bank employee ends life by jumping off Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) A 28-year-old man, employee of a private bank, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Akash Singh, a resident of Parel in central Mumbai.

On Friday night, he boarded a taxi for going from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Parel but then asked the driver to take him to the Sea Link, said an official of Worli police.

While on the bridge, Singh, who was talking on phone, suddenly claimed that his mobile phone had fallen out, the official said.

When the driver pulled over to the side, Singh got down and jumped into the sea, he said.

His body was fished out later in the night, the official added.

As per preliminary probe, Singh, who lived with his parents, had had a break-up with his girlfriend three months ago.

Further probe is on. PTI ZA KRK