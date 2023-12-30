28-year-old woman commits suicide in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming poison here allegedly over a family discord, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Kriti Agnihotri, a clerk in Faridpur tehsil, consumed poison on Friday night. According to Bareilly SP (Dehat) Mukesh Chandra Mishra, prima facie it seems she committed suicide over family troubles. The police are investigating the matter.

Agnihotri was married for three years and has a two-year-old son.

The deceased's brother said that nobody in the family was aware of the reasons which led her to take this extreme step.

She lived at her maternal home in Faridpur.