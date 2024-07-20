284 more people enter India from violence-hit Bangladesh via Meghalaya

Shillong/Guwahati, Jul 20 (PTI) Altogether 284 more people entered India on Saturday from violence-hit Bangladesh via Dawki integrated check post in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, officials said.

Of them, 168 are from Nepal and 115 from India, including eight students from Meghalaya, and one from Canada, they said.

"In the past three days, a total of 953 people from India, Nepal and Bhutan, mostly students, and one from Canada have crossed over through Dawki ICP to the country from Bangladesh due to agitation there," a senior home department official said.

The Meghalaya government has activated a helpline number for those who have been in violence-hit Bangladesh and are seeking assistance from the authorities of the northeastern state.

Violence escalated in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and elsewhere over protests by students, demanding reforms to the quota system for government jobs.

The protesters are demanding an end to a quota system that reserves up to 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971 against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, more than 40 students from Assam have returned from Bangladesh since violence erupted in the neighbouring country, officials in Guwahati said on Saturday.

The Assam government is also in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure safety of people from the state residing or visiting Bangladesh.

“Till 19th July, 41 students from Assam were safely repatriated from Bangladesh via Sutarkandi integrated check post amid violent protests against job quotas,” a post on the Karimganj district commissioner’s (DC) Facebook page said.

It added that the Kairmganj DC and the superintendent of police have visited the ICP at Sutarkandi and interacted with the students, enquiring about their wellbeing and further course of action.

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav said that more students are expected to return through the border point.

“The district administration is geared up to help them. A magistrate and deputy superintendent of police have been stationed 24 hours at the border till the situation eases,” he said.

Yadav added that no tension is anticipated in the border area as the ongoing problems of Bangladesh are its internal matters.

Some students from Dhubri have also reportedly crossed over through West Bengal and are expected to reach their home district by train later on Saturday, another official said, “The state government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate plans to help citizens return in light of the situation in Bangladesh. Those who wish to return may contact the @ihcdhaka helpline: +880-1937400591,” the Chief Minister’s Office had posted on X.

The state government is yet to share the number of people from Assam residing or visiting the neighbouring country, or whether people have contacted the government for safe evacuation.