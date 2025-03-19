287 kg ganja seized from Bandra chawl; man held

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Police seized 286.68 kg ganja valued at Rs 71.68 lakh after raiding a tenement in Bandra area of Mumbai and arrested a 36-year-old man, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Imran Kamaluddin Ansari, had allegedly brought the cannabis for selling it to customers, an official said.

The seizure was made from a chawl (tenement) situated on K C Road in Bandra (west).

A case was registered at Bandra police station. The crime branch is investigating the case, the official said. PTI DC NSK