28L diyas, 10K security personnel and uncountable ways to hail Lord Ram: Ayodhya ready for first Deepotsav after consecration

Ayodhya, Oct 29 (PTI) Diyas have been laid out in squares of 16 - some in special patterns, security staff have fanned across the city, laser lights have been set up and drones are whirring overhead.

Ayodhya is preparing to hold on Wednesday its first Deepotsav after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in a manner not seen in its previous seven editions.

The government aims to better its last year's Guinness World Record by lighting 25 lakh diyas on the banks of Saryu river.

In an addition from the last year, 1,100 people will perform a special 'aarti' on the banks of the river with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance.

On Tuesday, a team of 30 members, led by Guinness World Records consultant Nischal Barot, began counting the diyas using drone on the 55 ghats of the Saryu.

Officials said they have ordered 28 lakh diyas from local artisans so that even if they lose 10 per cent of them fair any reason -- a number they have arrived with experience of the last seven Deepotsav -- the target of 25 lakh is still achieved.

Ayodhaya Range Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar said around 10,000 security personnel -- half of them in plain clothes -- have been deployed across the city to maintain security Deepotsav.

While diyas have been generally kept in squares of 16, some have been placed creatively to make visible attractive patterns. For example, 80,000 diyas have been decorated in the shape of a swastika on Ghat No. 10, symbolizing auspiciousness and serving as a central attraction.

Deepotsav Nodal Officer Sant Sharan Mishra said all preparations are in place. While the government has made arrangements to host around 5000-6000 people at the ghats 40 jumbo LED screens have been set up for others to view the event live.

The diyas will then be lit at the designated time in the late evening.

"We have given the final touches to our preparations and we will execute it tomorrow," Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal told a visiting group of journalists on Tuesday.

The Deepotsav aims to showcase the spiritual, traditional, and cultural essence of the holy city, with performances by artists from six countries -- Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia -- along with a Ram Leela presentation from Uttarakhand.

Additionally, artistes from different states will stage their performances at the event.

In a notable initiative, the Animal Husbandry Department has pledged to light 1,50,000 "Gau Deep" during the festivities. This was symbolically presented to Adityanath by Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmapal Singh.

To ensure cleanliness and environmental awareness, special lamps that minimize soot and pollution will be used at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. More than 30,000 volunteers will assist in decorating the ghats on October 30.

The state government's spokesperson emphasised that these specially designed lamps will protect the temple structure from stains and will provide long-lasting illumination.

The entire temple complex will be adorned with flowers, and efforts will be made to convey a message of environmental protection during this year's Deepotsav.

The state information department has arranged a live broadcast of the entire event. LED walls and vans will be set up across Ayodhya to showcase the celebrations, and the city will be adorned with flower garlands and attractive lighting. All events along Ram Ki Paidi will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and social media platforms.

District Information Officer Santosh Dwivedi said arrangements for LED walls and vans have been made at 20 locations throughout the city, ensuring the grandeur of the festival is visible to all.

Security measures are tight with 17 routes leading to Ram Ki Paidi being closed to the public, allowing access only to pass holders. Police personnel will be stationed along these routes to maintain order.

Anil Mishra, a trustee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, stated, "We've divided the temple complex into several sections, with specific responsibilities for illuminating every corner." Retired Inspector General of Police Ashu Shukla has been appointed to oversee the decoration efforts and ensure that the lamps do not stain or damage the temple's structure.

Mishra also mentioned that to maintain cleanliness, "we are using wax lamps outside the main building to minimize dirt and pollution." To ensure a safe and peaceful celebration, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nair held a review meeting with officials, discussing plans for deploying necessary security forces, including ATS, STF, and CRPF commandos to secure the temple and surrounding areas. PTI TIR COR AR KIS ZMN