29 courts set up in Rajasthan in current financial year: Dhariwal at assembly

Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) Twenty-nine courts of various levels have been set up in Rajasthan in the current financial year, Law and Legal Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal said in the assembly on Wednesday.

New courts are being established from time to time by the state government for speedy disposal of pending cases in the courts, he said.

In the state budget year 2023-24, the establishment of 69 new courts of different levels was announced in the state. Out of these 29 courts have started functioning, the minister said.

After consultation with the High Court, action will be taken to open the remaining courts, Dhariwal said.

He was replying to supplementary questions asked by members in this regard during the Question Hour. Earlier, in a written reply to a question, the law minister informed that till January 1, a total of 1,27,390 cases were pending against the state government in the subordinate, district and high courts.

In the last four years, 1,52,438 new cases were presented in these courts and 1,05,095 cases were decided.

Dhariwal informed that during this period, a total of 1,834 appeals were presented by the government in the High Court and the Supreme Court and decisions were taken in 636 cases. PTI AG RDT