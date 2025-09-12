29 European countries to participate in Kerala’s Blue Economy conclave: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (PTI) Kerala Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian on Friday said representatives from 29 European countries are expected to attend the two-day Blue Economy conclave, scheduled for September 18-19.

The conclave, titled 'Blue Tides–Two Shores, One Vision', is being organised by the Kerala Fisheries Department in collaboration with the Government of India and the European Union (EU).

Cherian said representatives from 17 European countries, including the EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Herve Delphin, have already confirmed their participation.

“The event will bring together leading experts and stakeholders from India and Europe to share insights on blue economy themes and forge partnerships,” a government statement said.

According to Cherian, the conclave will unveil a roadmap for developing Kerala as a sustainable and resilient blue economy model, leveraging EU expertise and the strategic advantages of the state’s marine resources.

Countries confirming participation include Finland, France, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Denmark, Bulgaria, Austria, Malta, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania, and Germany.

The Fisheries Department and other state agencies will present projects to the delegates with potential for international collaboration, the minister said.

“Key objectives include fostering sustainable ocean-based economic growth through EU-Kerala partnerships in marine logistics, fisheries, aquaculture, coastal tourism, renewable marine energy, and green technologies, while promoting skill development, academic collaboration, labour mobility, policy innovation, joint R&D, and startup innovation,” Cherian added.

The Blue Economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve livelihoods, while safeguarding the health of marine ecosystems. PTI TBA SSK