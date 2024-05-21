29 flamingos found dead in Mumbai's Ghatkopar cause under investigation

Mumbai: At least 29 flamingos have been found dead at different locations in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, a wildlife welfare group representative said on Tuesday.

Various calls were received from people about the dead birds spotted at some places in Ghatkopar, said Pawan Sharma, founder of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.

The forest department's mangrove cell along with the RAWW teams during a search operation found 29 dead flamingos in the area on Monday night, he said.

The carcasses were sent for an autopsy to find out the exact cause of the death, he said.