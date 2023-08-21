29 kg heroin seized, two Pak smugglers held along IB in Punjab's Ferozepur

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) The BSF and the Punjab Police apprehended two Pakistani smugglers from along the international border in Ferozepur and seized 29 kilograms of heroin from them on Monday, an official said.

One of the smugglers suffered a bullet injury after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire at them sensing threat, the official said.

They had noticed the movement of the Pakistani smugglers around 2:45 am on Monday, the BSF official said, adding that the BSF and the Punjab Police were conducting a joint operation on the banks of the Sutlej river near Gatti Matar village on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The official said the smugglers were carrying 26 packets (29.26 kilograms) of heroin. The injured has been hospitalised, he is being treated for a gun shot wound in his hand, the BSF official said. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB