29 lakh passengers travel from Green line-2 to Blue Line of Kolkata Metro

Kolkata, Jul 6 (PTI) Around 29 lakh passengers have travelled from Green Line 2 (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade) to Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) of Kolkata Metro, an official statement said.

The Green Line 2 or the under-river stretch of Metro was commissioned on March 15.

Since the beginning of commercial services on the under the river stretch of Green Line-2 around 29 lakh passengers travelled from different stations of the corridor to stations of Blue Line till June 30, a Kolkata Metro statement on Friday.

The interchanging point of these two corridors of Kolkata Metro is Esplanade station.

To make this interchanging smoother and more flexible, queue managers' have been installed at Esplanade Metro station to ensure seamless interchange of passengers between Old Esplanade station (Blue Line) and New Esplanade station (Green Line), it added. PTI SUS RG