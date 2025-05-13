29 NDMC schools achieve 100 pc pass rate in board exams

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Twenty-nine schools under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have recorded a 100 per cent pass rate in the CBSE board examinations for 2024-25, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal lauded the performance of students from Atal Adarsh and Navyug Schools, stating that seven schools achieved a perfect pass rate in Class 12 and 22 schools accomplished the same in Class 10.

"It is a proud moment for us," Chahal said, attributing the success to the tireless efforts of students, teachers and the Education Department.

He also credited the positive influence of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he said helped reduce exam stress and motivated students.

The overall pass percentage across the NDMC schools stood at 98.46 per cent. In Class 10, 946 out of 952 students from 22 Atal Adarsh Schools passed, while 490 of 493 students from eight Navyug Schools cleared the exams -- bringing the combined pass percentage to 99 per cent.

This marks an improvement from last year's 98.54 per cent to 99.38 per cent this year.

Class 12 results were similarly impressive, with 1,051 out of 1,071 students passing in 13 Atal Adarsh Schools (98 per cent) and 679 out of 686 passing in seven Navyug Schools (99 per cent).

Chahal emphasized the role of targeted initiatives such as three months of remedial classes, parent-teacher meetings and counseling sessions.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all students for their outstanding achievements and wish them the very best for their future endeavors," he said. PTI MHS AS AS