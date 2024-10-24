29 panchayats in Himachal's Bilaspur declared TB free

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 24 (PTI) Twenty-nine out of the 151 gram panchayats in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district have been declared tuberculosis (TB) free, officials said on Thursday.

Felicitating the representatives of the concerned panchayats, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain termed the success a result of the collective efforts of the district administration and the health department, adding that the measures would be intensified to make the district completely TB free, as per an official statement issued here.

Praising the officials of the health department for this achievement, Hussain said the panchayats which have been declared TB free would be continuously monitored so that their status is retained in next year's TB free list, the statement said. PTI COR BPL ARI