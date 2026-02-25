29 senior police officers transferred in another reshuffle ahead of Bengal polls

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) Ahead of the Assembly polls, the West Bengal government on Wednesday transferred 29 senior police officers across various districts, an official notification said.

The move follows the reshuffle of 10 IPS officers earlier this month and 23 IPS officers in January.

According to the notification, ACP Howrah Akhtar Ali has been posted as Khatra SDPO in Bankura district, while Deputy SP, CID, Mottakanur Rahaman, was shifted to South Bengal as SDPO Canning under the Baruipur police district.

Another ACP of Howrah, Jay Prakash Pandey, has been transferred as Deputy SP, DIB, Paschim Medinipur.

Manishankar Sengupta, Deputy SP (DEB), Diamond Harbour police district, has been asked to take over as ACP, Howrah.

Deganga SDPO Utpal Purkait has also been directed to assume charge as ACP, Howrah, considered a sensitive belt from the law and order perspective.

There are two assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posts in the commissionerate.

Asansol-Durgapur ACP Sandip Nandi has been transferred as Deputy SP, Traffic, Hooghly Rural.

Hooghly Rural Deputy SP Traffic Jayanta Bag has been posted as Asansol-Durgapur ACP.

Other transfers include SPs, Deputy SPs and SDPOs in Bishnupur, Diamond Harbour, Alipurduar, Paschim Medinipur, Dinhata, Bongaon, Basirhat and Howrah GRP, among others, it said.

On February 19, the state had effected a reshuffle of four IPS officers, while six IPS officers were transferred on February 14.

The reshuffles came after two major IPS rejigs on January 30 and 31, in which 23 IPS officers were shifted from their existing postings to new assignments, the notification added. PTI SUS MNB