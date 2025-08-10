29-year-old man shot dead in Ranchi

Ranchi: A 29-year-old man was allegedly shot dead near Bhatti Chowk in Ranchi on Sunday over old enmity, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sahil alias Kurkure. The murder, which happened in broad daylight, triggered panic in the area.

"Kurkure was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to the bullet injury," Hindpiri police station's in-charge Sunil Kumar Kushwaha said.

The victim's family alleged that three-four people from the area were involved in the murder.

Police said they have detained a man in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, irate locals vandalise the house of the main accused, following the incident.