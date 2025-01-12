290-kg single-use plastic seized from shops in Thane

Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) seized approximately 290 kg of single-use plastic from various establishments and imposed fines totalling Rs 13 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

TMC has also appealed to citizens not to use synthetic nylon string or Chinese manja for flying kites and launched an inspection drive in civic wards.

The municipal corporation has formed teams, including tax inspectors, sanitation officers, health inspectors, and pollution control staff, to ensure that the banned manja (string) is not stored and sold. PTI COR NSK