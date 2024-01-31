29,050 out of 1.25 lakh posts of police personnel vacant in Gujarat: govt tells HC

Ahmedabad, Jan 31 (PTI) More than 29,000 posts of police personnel are vacant in Gujarat, the state government has told the High Court.

Out of 1,25,350 sanctioned posts, 29,050 are vacant, the government said in an affidavit filed on Tuesday.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha P Mayee was on Tuesday hearing a suo motu PIL initiated following the Supreme Court's 2017 directions regarding framing of guidelines about damage caused to public properties and filling up of vacant police posts.

In a meeting of the standing committee of the additional chief secretaries of various departments held on July 26, 2023, a decision was taken to fill up vacancies. Subsequently, in a meeting held on October 30, 2023, it was decided to fill up 12,000 posts of various cadres, the latest affidavit said.

In an affidavit filed last year, the government had said it would soon fill up 7,400 posts. "But in its latest affidavit, the government maintains that there are still 29,000 vacancies to be filled up, meaning no progress was made on filling up 7,400 posts," said advocate Hemant Shah, who appeared as amicus curiae (lawyer assisting the court) in the case.

The high court said the government should place the current position regarding filling up of vacancies on record.

"As regards the guidelines issued by the concerned department pursuant to the decision of the apex court in the writ petition (Criminal) No.77 of 2007, certain more inquiry is required to be conducted to find out as to what measures are to be adopted to ensure the compliance of the said decision," the court said, posting the matter for next hearing on February 21. PTI KA PD KRK