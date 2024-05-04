291 encroachers evicted from Manipur's forests after BJP came to power: CM

Imphal, May 4 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said 291 encroachers were evicted from the state's forests after the BJP came to power in 2017.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Singh said the state had a forest cover of 17,475 sq km in 1987 which decreased to 16,598 sq km in 2021.

He said 877 sq km of forest cover was destroyed, primarily for the cultivation of poppy.

"Evictions from the Reserve Forest & Protected Forest were carried out throughout the state. It was never targeted towards any particular community," he added. PTI CORR SOM