291 newly trained personnel pass out of Delhi Police Academy

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police Academy at Jharoda Kalan on Wednesday held a Passing Out and Swearing-in Parade for 291 freshly trained personnel from various cadres in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha.

The batch comprised four DANIPS probationers (Batch 25), 135 probationary sub-inspectors (PSIs) of Batch 56, 133 recruit constables of Batch 125 and 19 trainees from other cadres, officials said.

"All trainees have completed months of academic, physical and specialised training and will now join field duties across the national capital," a statement of the Delhi Police read.

The educational background of the trainees reflected a wide academic diversity. Among the DANIPS probationers, one holds an MTech degree and another is a B.Tech graduate, it said.

Of the 135 PSIs, two are BPharma graduates, one is BAMS, 13 hold BTech degrees and one has completed LLB. In the recruit constable batch, two are BTech graduates, two are postgraduates and 82 are graduates, it added.

The training programme included academic modules in police procedures, criminal law, criminology, cybercrime, investigation techniques and forensic science, with a particular focus on the applicability of the new criminal laws. Trainees were also exposed to the pillars of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), read the statement.

The physical training component covered unarmed combat, firing skills, anti-terrorist measures and fitness activities such as games, yoga and gym sessions.

"Specialised modules focused on riot management, terrorism-related scenarios, disaster response and advanced tactical weapon handling. As part of their Commando course, PSIs and recruit constables received inputs on explosives and IEDs, commando tactics, field craft, raid and ambush techniques," it read.

Several trainees were awarded for excellence. DANIPS probationer Bharat Bhushan received the All-Round Best Trophy in his batch. Among PSIs, Sagar won the All-Round Best Trophy, while Karishma secured the Best Outdoor and Commando Trophy.

Special Commissioner of Police (Training) Sanjay Kumar congratulated the trainees and said the force was confident in their preparedness.

Delhi Police Chief Golchha urged the trainees to apply their newly acquired skills in the field and commended the contribution of women personnel, saying their involvement brings sensitivity and a humane approach to policing.

Golchha also cautioned the recruits about the spread of misinformation on social media and encouraged them to leverage technology to counter false narratives.

The event was attended by family members of the trainees and senior officers.