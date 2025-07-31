291 roads closed in Himachal as rains continue

Shimla, July 31 (PTI) A total of 291 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway 21, were blocked for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following rains in the past few days.

Meanwhile, the local MeT office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains at isolated places for the next four days, officials said on Thursday.

Out of the 291 roads, 171 roads were blocked in the disaster-hit Mandi district, followed by 76 in Kullu district, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). Around 416 power distribution transformers and 219 water supply schemes have also been affected across the state as of Thursday evening, the SEOC said.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains lashed parts of the state since Wednesday evening. Dharamshala received 54.4 mm of rain since Wednesday evening, followed by Murari Devi 52.4 mm, Kothi 49.1 mm, Sundernagar 41.7 mm, Gohar 40 mm, Sarahan 34 mm, Naina Devi 28.6 mm, Mandi 26.2 mm, Pandoh 26 mm, Baggi 25.8 mm, Jubbarhatti 24.4 mm and Slapper 24.1 mm.

The MeT office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains at isolated places in three to ten districts from Thursday till Monday.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal on June 20 till July 31, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,626 crore.

So far, 95 people have died and 36 have gone missing in rain-related incidents, while 1,472 houses have been fully or partially damaged in the state. The state has witnessed 44 flash floods, 27 cloudbursts and 40 major landslides, officials said. PTI BPL MPL MPL