29.2 per cent turnout in municipal corporation polls across Maharashtra by 1.30 pm

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) As much as 29.22 per cent of registered voters cast their ballots till 1.30 pm in elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra on Thursday, the State Election Commission said.

No major untoward incident has been reported so far.

Polling began at 7.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm, with counting to be held on Friday.

The elections, which are being held after a considerable gap as the previous terms of many of the municipal corporations expired in 2022, are a test of political parties' grassroots strength.

The ruling alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP and the opposition grouping of Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) have seen fragmentation in the civic elections with the allies taking on each other and joining hands with their traditional rivals in many places. PTI MR KRK