29.41 lakh voters to elect Ghaziabad's Lok Sabha MP on Friday

Ghaziabad, Apr 25 (PTI) A total of 29,41,624 voters, including 177 belonging to the third gender, in Ghaziabad will elect their Lok Sabha representative on Friday with 14 candidates in the fray for the election from the constituency.

The Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat is spread across five assembly segments of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Dholana. Of these, Dholana geographically comes in adjoining Hapur district.

The constituency has 3,092 polling stations, of which, 608 have been categorised as 'critical' and 37 as 'vulnerable'. Web casting will be done from 1,549 polling stations, according to official figures.

A total of 1,127 polling stations, the maximum, lie in the Sahibabad area, followed by Loni (530), Muradnagar (515), Ghaziabad (506), and Dholana (414), the figures show.

"In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout in Ghaziabad was low. I appeal to you to break this trend this time and make Ghaziabad among the constituencies with highest turnout by casting your votes," District Magistrate and District Election Officer Indra Vikram Singh said.

"If any residents' welfare association (RWA) or society records 10 per cent more voter turnout this time than last time, then we will honour them separately," Singh said.

In 2019, BJP's Gen (retired) V K Singh won the Lok Sabha poll from Ghaziabad. This time, he has been replaced by sitting MLA Atul Garg.

Garg is competing with Congress' Dolly Sharma, BSP's Nand Kishor Pundir, Rashtra Nirman Party's Anand Kumar, Rashtriya Jan Karmath Party's Anshul Gupta, Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party's Dhirendra Singh Bhadauria, Samaj Vikas Kranti Party's Jagdish Yadav, and Right to Recall Party's Pooja.

Besides them, six Independent candidates -- Abhishek Pundir, Avdesh Kumar, Aurangjev, Kavita, Natthu Singh Chaudhary, and Ravi Kumar Panchal -- are in the fight, according to the official list. PTI KIS VN VN