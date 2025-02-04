2,947 incidents of disease outbreaks reported in 2024: Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A total of 2,947 incidents of disease outbreaks such as acute diarrhoeal disease, food poisoning, and dengue have been reported in 2024 (till December 15) in the country, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told Parliament on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, Nadda also said that in order to better prepare against future pandemic/public health emergencies in the country, the Union Ministry of Health provides requisite support to states and Union territories (UTs) to enhance their capabilities.

The ministry has strengthened the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), which allows for a decentralized system of response through trained multi-disciplinary Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to institute requisite public health control and containment measures, Nadda said.

"As per information provided by states and UTs to IDSP, 1,862 incidents of disease outbreaks such as acute diarrhoeal disease, food poisoning, dengue, etc., have been reported in 2023 and 2,947 incidents have been reported till 15 December of 2024," he said.

Of these, Tamil Nadu has reported 61 such incidents in 2023 and 195 in 2024 (till December 15), he said.

The IDSP, through its Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), has also been strengthened to use advanced data modelling and data analytical tools, he said.

In terms of laboratory strengthening, under IDSP, states have strengthened laboratories at district and state levels. Further, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has established a network of more than 150 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) for strengthening of nationwide network of laboratories for timely diagnosis of pathogens, the health minister said.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune is the apex laboratory for detection and confirmation of pathogens.

With the view to strengthen the diagnostic capacities for bacteria, fungi and parasites, some VRDLs have been identified for upgradation as Infectious Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, Nadda said.

The ICMR has also developed two mobile Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) laboratories to provide essential on-site diagnostic services during outbreaks, especially in remote areas, he added.

To undertake integrated and holistic research and development across human, animal, plant, and environmental health sectors, a National Institute for One Health has been approved in Nagpur, Maharashtra, the minister said.

"With the long-term goal to better prepare our country against public health emergencies, Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) has been launched with the intent to enhance the capacity of primary, secondary and tertiary health care facilities/systems and institutes for identifying and managing any new and emerging diseases," Nadda stated.

Funding support has been provided to states and UTs for health system strengthening to meet any exigency, he said.

During 2020-21, funds to the tune of Rs 8,473.73 crore were released to the states and UTs towards the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package-I, he said.

Under phase II of the package, Rs 12,740.22 crore support was provided to states and UTs for ramping up health infrastructure and provision of medical logistics, he said.

Besides, a release of Rs 4,791.67 crore has been provided as central grants under PM-ABHIM (since 2021-22 till date) for better public health preparedness through critical care blocks at medical colleges and district hospitals, Integrated Public Health Laboratories, etc, Nadda said. PTI PLB KVK KVK