295 Chhattisgarh cops get out-of-turn promotion for anti-Naxalite fight

Raipur, May 30 (PTI) The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has given out-of-turn promotion to 295 police personnel, including lower and mid-rung officers, posted in Naxal-hit areas, mainly in the Bastar division, in recognition of their bravery in the fight against Left-wing extremism, officials said on Friday.

The order for their promotion was issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Deo Gautam on Thursday evening, they said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, shared a picture of the order of promotion on his social media handles and wrote, "Many congratulations to 295 police personnel of Chhattisgarh Police, who are working with valour, courage and dedication in Naxal-affected areas, on their out-of-turn promotion." "To protect the Constitution and democracy, all of you (security personnel) have displayed indomitable courage and bravery while fighting in the frontline against Naxalism. With the strength of the arms of soldiers, the future will definitely be filled with development, happiness, peace and new enthusiasm in Bastar," Sharma maintained.

Of the promoted personnel, only one jawan is posted in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in the Durg division, while the remaining are attached to different police units, including the Special Task Force and intelligence branch, in the Bastar division which comprises seven districts, an official said.

As per the order, 206 constables have been promoted as head constables, 37 head constables as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 15 ASIs as Sub-Inspectors (SIs), 16 SIs as Inspectors, three platoon commanders to as company commanders, six assistant platoon commanders as platoon commanders and three 12 personnel have been promoted as assistant platoon commanders.

The Bastar division comprises seven districts -- Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker.

Talking to reporters, Deputy CM Sharma said, "Red terror is being eliminated from Bastar on the strength, valour and bravery of our jawans." Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has awarded out-of-turn promotion to 295 personnel in recognition of their bravery and dedication, he noted.

To a query, Sharma said in every district of the state, an STF has been constituted to trace illegal immigrants, including those hailing from Bangladesh, and take action against them.

Several cases have come to light where Bangladeshi nationals have been found residing illegally in Chhattisgarh after assuming fake identities, emphasised the home minister.

"I appeal to the people of the state not to give their homes on rent to anyone without verifying their personal details. People should share details of their tenants to local police," he added. PTI TKP RSY