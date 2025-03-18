2,964 vehicles fined for overspeeding on Mumbai Coastal Road: Shinde

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said as many as 2,964 vehicles have been fined by the police for overspeeding on the Coastal Road here.

Shinde shared the information in the legislative council in a written reply to a question by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator and Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve.

He said the Worli and Tardeo transport offices had deployed officials to check on vehicles driven at more than the permissible speed limit.

He said the department took action against 2,964 vehicles so far for overspeeding.

The deputy chief minister said the department has used automatic number plate recognition cameras, and the police have also used speed guns to take action.

He said the transport department undertook a special drive at the Bandra Reclamation to crack down on vehicles that made loud noises and indulged in racing.

The 10-km coastal road, which stretches from Marine Drive to Worli, has been opened in phases since March 12, 2024. PTI ND ARU