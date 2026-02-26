299 grams of smack worth Rs 2 crore seized in outer Delhi; 2 held

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 299 grams of smack worth around Rs 2 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Manav (24), a resident of Budh Vihar in Rohini and Harish Chander (24), a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said.

According to police, information regarding the trafficking of smack was received on February 20. Acting on the input, a team laid a trap in the Raj Park area.

During the operation, Manav was arrested, and 268 grams of smack was recovered from his possession.

An FIR under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered.

During police remand, Manav allegedly disclosed the name of his supplier, following which a subsequent raid was conducted in Sangam Vihar on February 22, leading to the arrest of Chander. 31 grams of smack was recovered from him.

Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages of the supply chain. Both accused have been sent to judicial custody, police said.