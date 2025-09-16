2G mobile internet services restored in JK’s Doda

Doda/Jammu, Sep 16 (PTI) The 2G mobile internet services were restored on Tuesday after a week-long suspension in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district where life has almost returned to normal post protests over PSA detention of sitting AAP MLA Mehraj Malik on September 8, officials said.

The low-speed mobile internet connectivity across the district was restored in the early hours of the day, but the local residents reported difficulties in accessing online banking services due to limited bandwidth of 2G and demanded full restoration of the services.

The authorities have restored the broadband internet services and lifted restrictions imposed under section 163 BNSS in most of the district on Sunday with the resumption of normal activities. The educational institutions also reopened after three weeks on Monday.

“We welcome restoration of 2G mobile internet services but it is proving inadequate for tasks such as mobile banking, online shopping and accessing government services, which are increasingly dependent on digital platforms,” Feroz Ahmad, a Doda resident said.

He said the people are faced with hardships owing to heavy rainfall and flash floods between August 26 and September 6 and subsequent unrest and restrictions for a week after September 8.

“The ATMs are running dry and there are long queues at banks…The government should immediately restore 4G services on the mobile phones to provide relief to the people,” he said.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mehta on Tuesday assured gradual easing of restrictions, including restoration of mobile internet services, but warned stern action against social media users uploading provocative videos or sharing fake news with mischievous intent to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the district.

Malik, who is also president of AAP's J&K unit, was detained on September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order in the district. His detention sparked violent protests, following which authorities imposed prohibitory restrictions and snapped mobile internet and broadband services. PTI TAS TAS AMJ AMJ