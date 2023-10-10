2nd edition of Bharat NCX 2023 providing training on key cyber security areas

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The second edition of the National Cyber Security Exercise -- 'Bharat NCX 2023' -- is being conducted as a hybrid exercise over a period of 12 days from October 9, officials said on Tuesday.

The programme is being conducted by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) in strategic partnership with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), the defence ministry said in a statement.

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, inaugurated 'Bharat NCX 2023' alongside Deputy National Security Advisor Rajinder Khanna and National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen M U Nair Tuesday, it said.

The second edition of the exercise is being conducted as a hybrid exercise till October 20 with an aim to train senior management and technical personnel of government, critical sector organisations and public and private agencies on contemporary cyber threats and handling cyber incidents and response, officials said.

This flagship event serves as an unifying platform for over 300 participants, representing a diverse spectrum of government agencies, public organisations, and the private sector, all resolutely committed to the safeguarding of critical information infrastructure through training sessions, live fire and strategic exercises, it said.

The participants will be trained on various key cyber security areas such as intrusion detection techniques, malware information sharing platform, vulnerability handling and penetration testing, network protocols and data flows, digital forensics.

'Bharat NCX' will help strategic leaders to better understand cyber threats, assess readiness, and develop skills for cyber crisis management and cooperation. This will also help develop and test cybersecurity skills, teamwork, planning, communication, critical thinking, and decision-making, it added. PTI KND ZMN