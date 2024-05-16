2nd edition of contemporary land art group exhibition 'Sā Ladakh' to be hosted from Jun 1-11

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) An art show, billed to be South Asia's "highest ever contemporary land art group exhibition" at the altitude of 3,600 metres, is all set to be held from June 1-11 in Leh, Ladakh.

Titled "The Future of Immersive Land Art/Immersive Land Art and the Future," the event promises an exhilarating blend of creativity, culture, and environmental consciousness, organisers said in a statement.

Open to the public from June 6, the exhibition, to be hosted at the picturesque Disko Valley Bike Park in Leh, will also have school workshops from June 1-5.

Sā, meaning soil in Ladakhi language, will focus on the theme of mountains, environment, culture and community, it added. Building on the success of its inaugural edition in August 2023, which was recognised as one of the leading global exhibitions integrating cultural and natural elements and fostering a more expansive and conscious art community, Sā Ladakh edition two hopes to establish new standards in immersive art experiences.

With a thematic focus on "climate optimism", it also aims to spark meaningful dialogues and actions towards a sustainable future.

This year's edition boasts an enriched lineup of site-specific art installations and sculptures, meticulously crafted from locally sourced discarded, renewable, or reusable materials.

"In addition to showcasing breathtaking artworks, the event will also feature engaging school outreach programs, curated artist film screenings by the Dharamshala International Film Festival, and groundbreaking immersive contemporary performances.

"The edition has garnered prestigious support from the European Union National Institutes for Culture 2024, further solidifying its global impact and significance," the statement said, adding that it is among the 19 projects worldwide to receive their support.

This year's lineup features a diverse array of talented artists.

"To work at a height over 3,600m with so many thought-provoking artists and collaborators is really an uplifting experience in promoting dignity, environmental protection and dialogue. We are delighted to support Sā in setting a new and innovative exhibition standard", Michael Pal, president, EUNIC New Delhi, was quoted as saying in the statement. PTI KND MG MG