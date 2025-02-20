2nd edition of KNMA in the Park to host BeatRoute, Mansa Jimmy

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Percussion ensemble BeatRoute, led by renowned theatre director Roysten Abel and drummer Ranjit Barot, and singer-songwriter Mansa Jimmy will present a soulful evening at the second edition of KNMA in the Park at Sunder Nursery on February 23.

Hosted by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), the musical evening will bring together diver traditions and contemporary sounds in the lush green lawns of Sunder Nursery.

The evening will open with Jimmy's dynamic renditions of Retro, Bollywood, and Sufi songs, accompanied by renowned esraj player Arshad Khan. Jimmy's set will blend nostalgia with fresh interpretations.

BeatRoute will blend the evocative sounds of traditional folk rhythms with cutting-edge electronic music. Conceptualised by Barot and Abel, the performance will aim to create a soundscape that contrasts Rajasthan’s arid deserts with Kerala’s lush landscapes.

The ensemble showcases an array of instruments, including the mizhavu, chenda, dhol, nagada, khartal, bhapang, morchang, and Barot’s drumming.

Rajasthani folk artistes Devu Khan on khartal, Khete Khan on morchang and bhapang, Kailash Damami on nagada, Lakat Khan on dhol, and Mahendar Khan on cheep will perform alongside Kerali artistes Kalamandalam Ratheesh Bhas and Kalamandalam Ravikumar Babu on mizhavu, Kalanilayam Satheesh Kumar and Sadhanam Anoop on chenda, and Anadhapuram Sajeev on elathalam.

"Sunder Nursery’s historic charm and open landscapes make it the perfect setting for an evening where audiences can immerse themselves in powerful performances by some of India's most imaginative artists.

"This year’s line-up featuring Mansa Jimmy’s soulful melodies and BeatRoute’s electrifying rhythms embodies the very essence of what we strive for: a celebration of artistic diversity in a space that belongs to the city and its people," Aditi Jaitly, senior curator performing arts, KNMA, said in a statement. PTI MAH MAH RDS RDS