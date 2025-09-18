2nd edition of Sammohan to showcase disabled persons' artistic excellence

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (PTI) The second edition of Sammohan, a national festival where individuals with disabilities showcase their talents in various performing arts, including music, dance and theatre, will be held here on September 27 and 28.

The Different Art Centre (DAC), which is hosting the event, said in a release that nearly 200 participants from across India and Kerala will take part in the festival which will be inaugurated by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

The event will host participants and representatives from esteemed institutions such as the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (Divyangjan), Kolkata, the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC–Nagpur), the neurodivergent music group Chayanit – The Chosen Ones from Delhi and differently-abled individuals from SATYA Art and Culture Dance Studio, Odisha, the release said.

The highlight of this year’s festival will be the performance by Chayanit – The Chosen Ones, a five-member neurodivergent band co-founded by Chayan Taneja, 22, a drummer from Delhi, and Devanga Bidrum Kalita, 29, a pianist from Assam, it said.

"The festival is part of DAC’s broader mission to build an inclusive cultural and social ecosystem. This vision extends to the upcoming International Institute for People with Disability (IIPD) in Kasaragod, designed to integrate healthcare, education, therapies, arts, sports, and livelihood opportunities under one roof," the release said. PTI HMP HMP KH