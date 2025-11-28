2nd Jaigarh Heritage Festival to host scholars, artistes in confluence of culture and conversations

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The second edition of the Jaigarh Heritage Festival will bring together music, art, architecture, design, history, and dialogue, transforming the historic fort in Jaipur on December 6 and 7 into a canvas of ideas, performances and experiences.

With music at its centre, the festival will feature a strong line-up of performances, spanning classical, folk, and contemporary artistes, including Papon, Kabir Cafe, and The Anirudh Varma Collective.

Organised by Teamwork Arts in collaboration with Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, the Jaigarh Heritage Festival feature musical acts such as 'Echoes of Rajasthan' by Laksh Maheshwari, 'Noor-e-Khusrau' by Rashmi Uppal, 'Sarod at Dawn' by Debasmita Bhattacharya, and 'One Size Fits All' by Soumik Datta.

Evening concerts at Charbagh will present Papon Live, Kabir Café, The Anirudh Varma Collective, and Roysten Abel’s iconic 'The Manganiyar Seduction', in addition to traditional showcases by Nathoo Lal Solanki, Puppetshala led by Mohd Shameem, and Shyopat Julia, each honouring Rajasthan’s living folk traditions.

'Princely States Dub Orchestra', known for its genre-bending blend of dub, jazz, rock, and psychedelic soundscapes, will joins forces with Chugge Khan and the legendary Manganiyar musicians of Rajasthan Josh.

Conversations at the festival will explore themes of architecture, heritage, royalty, and cultural sustainability.

Sessions include ‘The Living Wells of Rajasthan’, featuring Amit Pasricha and Anu Mridul; ‘Rajasthan and the Subcontinent: Politics, Polity and the Art of War’ with Dr Rima Hooja, Dr Abhimanyu Singh Arha, Dr Jigyasa Meena and Dr Pankaj Jha; and ‘Painting and Photography at the Jaipur Court’ with Dr Giles Tillotson and Mrinalini Venkateswaran.

Other highlights include ‘Sporting the Crown: Royalty in the Indian Game’ with Ajay Jadeja and Amrit Mathur; ‘There’s a Ghost in My Room: Living with the Supernatural’ featuring Sanjoy K Roy in conversation with Arundhati Nath; and ‘Heritage of Tomorrow’, a special session exploring sustainability, architecture, and Jaipur’s evolving urban identity.

“The Jaigarh Heritage Festival celebrates the spirit of Jaipur and Rajasthan - our art, music, craftsmanship, and history. As we return for the second edition, it is great to see how this initiative has grown into a platform that honours our traditions while welcoming new voices and contemporary expressions.

"Jaigarh has always stood as a symbol of strength and legacy, and through this festival, we are excited to share its heritage with audiences from across the world," Sawai Padmanabh Singh said in a statement.

The festival will also feature immersive workshops and masterclasses across crafts, music, and culinary arts, including ‘How to Read an Object’ with Dr Giles Tillotson and Mrinalini Venkateswaran, ‘Miniature Painting’ by Dhola Maru, ‘Khartal and Nagada Percussion with Nathoolal Solanki’, ‘Puppet- making’ with Puppetshala, and ‘Urban Sketching’ with Urban Sketchers Jaipur.

“As we did in our inaugural edition, we are thrilled to once again present and platform some of Rajasthan’s and India’s finest artistes, scholars, and craftspeople across artistic genres. From the generational karigar to contemporary music stalwarts, the Jaigarh Heritage Festival offers a unique multi-genre experience to festival-goers within Jaipur’s most symbolic monument," Avik Roy, festival producer, said.

The festival will also feature curated Heritage Walks to explore Jaipur’s layered history in collaboration with Jaipur Uncharted, spanning Jaigarh, Amer, and other heritage routes.

“In just its second year, the Jaigarh Heritage Festival continues to deepen its engagement with India’s cultural continuum, bringing together musicians, artists, scholars, and communities in a dialogue between the past and present. It is our privilege to collaborate with Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and Vedanta to nurture this confluence of art and heritage at one of India’s most iconic locations," Sanjoy K Roy, managing director, Teamwork Arts, said.

The festival will come to an end on December 7.