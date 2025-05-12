2nd part of Delhi Assembly's budget session, set to commence from Tuesday, cancelled

New Delhi: The second part of the Delhi Assembly's budget session, which was set to commence from Tuesday, has been cancelled, officials said.

The government was likely to table and pass the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, for regulating private school fees, during the session.

"The government has decided to defer the session. New dates will be announced later on," an official said.

The first part of the budget session had commenced on March 24, during which Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented her maiden budget.

Gupta presented the budget for 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore, marking a 31.5-per cent increase from the previous year.