2nd Voice of Global South summit to discuss challenges posed by global developments

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The second edition of the Voice of Global South summit to be hosted by India on Friday will focus on challenges posed by various global developments and ways to ensure a more inclusive world order, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

The virtual summit will be structured into 10 sessions that would cover various key areas, such as trade, energy and climate finance.

The inaugural and concluding sessions would be at the level of head of state and government and would be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India will host the second Voice of Global South summit on November 17, in the virtual format," the MEA said on Wednesday.

India hosted the first edition of the Voice of Global South summit under the theme of "unity of voice, unity of purpose" on January 12 and 13.

This unique initiative had brought together 125 countries of the Global South and they had shared their perspectives and priorities at the summit.

The theme of the inaugural leaders' session at the second edition of the summit would be "Together, for Everyone's Growth, with Everyone's Trust" and that of the concluding session would be "Global South: Together for One Future".

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the African Union (AU) became the new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world in September, in the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.

India was consistently batting for the AU's inclusion as a G20 member so as to ensure the African continent's representation in the top global body.

The AU is an influential organisation comprising 55 member-states that make up the countries of the African continent.

In the last few years, India has been positioning itself as a leading voice flagging the concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or the developing nations, especially the African continent.

"Throughout its G20 presidency, India has worked to ensure that the concerns of the Global South receive due cognizance and that the priorities of the Global South are duly factored in finding solutions to the most pressing global challenges," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the second Voice of Global South summit would focus on sharing with the participating countries the key outcomes achieved at various G20 meetings over the course of India's presidency.

"The challenges posed by global developments are also likely to be discussed. Further, the summit will serve as a platform to discuss ways to sustain the momentum generated towards our common aspiration of a more inclusive, representative and progressive world order," the MEA said. PTI MPB RC