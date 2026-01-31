3 abducted in different areas of UP's Ballia; cases registered

Ballia (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) Police have registered FIRs in three separate cases of alleged abduction involving a schoolboy, a schoolgirl and a woman in different areas of Ballia district, officials said on Saturday.

The FIRs were registered on Friday, while one of the incident dates back to June last year, police said, adding that the investigation is underway in all the cases.

According to the police, a Class 10 student, Aditya Kumar Sahni, 15, a resident of Tangunia village in Ubhaon area, left home on a bicycle on the morning of Tuesday to attend Ram Avatar Inter College, but did not reach the school. Despite a search by family members, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Ubhaon station house officer Sanjay Shukla said an FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of the boy's father, Shravan Kumar Sahni.

In another incident, a Class nine student of a government girls' inter college in the Kotwali area here went missing from her home in the early hours of Friday.

Police said an FIR was registered on Friday against Salman Ahmad under Sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 87 (kidnapping for forced marriage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of the girl's mother.

Kotwali in-charge Kshitij Tripathi said police are probing the case.

In a third case, a 25-year-old woman from a village in the Bairia area was allegedly abducted on June 11 last year when she had gone to learn tailoring work at a beauty parlour.

Police alleged that a youngster named Raju from Soni Bagh in Gujarat, with the help of Mukesh and his wife Kunti, abducted her.

On the directions of the chief judicial magistrate's court, an FIR was registered on Friday against Raju, Mukesh and Kunti under section 87 (Kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of the woman's father, Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said, adding that the case is being investigated. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS